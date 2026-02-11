Ramadan moon likely on February 18: PMD

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH will be born on February 17 at 5:01pm (PST), with a fair chance of sighting on the evening of February 18.

In an advisory issued to the Research and Reference Wing of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the department said the moon will be born at the conjunction point at 5:01pm on February 17, and that astronomical parameters indicate a fair chance of sighting on February 18 (29th Shaban 1447 AH).

According to the PMD's Climate Data Processing Centre (CDPC), climate records suggest the weather is expected to be partly cloudy or fair in most parts of the country on the evening of February 18, which may support visibility for moon-sighting efforts.



The department also shared region-wise timings for the last time of moon sighting (PST) on February 18, saying it will remain visible until 7:24pm in Sindh, 7:08pm in Punjab, 7:47pm in Balochistan, 7:13pm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6:58pm in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 6:53pm in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It added that stations not listed in the moon-coordinate schedule may also observe the moon up to the time of moonset according to their respective region.

As per tradition, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would hold its session on Shaban 29, with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains, to receive and assess moon sighting reports and announce the sighting of the moon.

Clerics from all schools of thought would attend the central huddle to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis, along with billions of Muslims around the world, observing a fast from dawn till sunset.

Like many other countries, Ramadan in Pakistan is marked by increased charity and public food drives, with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.