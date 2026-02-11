SHO among four police personnel martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

Police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand guard near a barricade on a road. — Reuters/File

Police launch operation against terrorits in DI Khan.

Incident took place in Wanda Badh area of DI Khan.

SHO Faheem Mumtaz among those martyred in encounter.

At least four police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were martyred during an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Wednesday.

Police were conducting an operation in the Wanda Badh area of DI Khan when an exchange of fire took place between police personnel and militants.

SHO Faheem Mumtaz was among those martyred, while three other officers, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police in DI Khan, during which four police officers were martyred and three others injured.

The interior minister paid rich tribute to the martyred police officers and expressed condolences to their families.

He said their sacrifices would not go in vain.

The minister added that the government values the sacrifices of police in maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan has experienced a rise in cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. The provinces of KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have been particularly affected by these attacks.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in his presser on January 6, said that law enforcement agencies carried out 75,175 IBOs across the country in 2025.

Giving a breakdown, he said 14,658 IBOs were conducted in KP, 58,778 in Balochistan, while 1,739 operations took place in the rest of the country.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said that 5,397 terrorism incidents were reported nationwide during the last year. Of these, 3,811 incidents, he said, occurred in KP, 1,557 in Balochistan, and 29 incidents were reported in other parts of the country.

He said that 2,597 terrorists were killed during counterterror operations last year. While providing details of 10 major terror attacks across the country, he said that civilians and soft targets had been deliberately targeted, and Afghan militants were involved in all attacks.