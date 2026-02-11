Ex-COAS Bajwa admitted to ICU with head injury after falling at home: family sources

Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR/File

Ex-COAS Bajwa admitted to ICU after fall at home.

Qamar Bajwa sustains head injury in washroom fall.

Bajwa served as COAS from 2016 to 2022.

Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after sustaining a head injury in a fall at his residence early Tuesday morning, according to family sources.

“Qamar Bajwa fell in the bathroom of his house at around 4:30am on Tuesday,” the family sources added.

They said that the former army chief sustained head injuries and is currently under treatment in the ICU.

General (retd) Qamar Bajwa served as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) from 2016 to 2022 and retired from office on November 29, 2022.

Prior to his appointment as COAS, he served at the General Headquarters (GHQ) as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation. He also held key positions in the 10 Corps as a lieutenant colonel, where he served as a General Staff Officer (GSO).

Bajwa served with a United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a brigade commander. He also served as Commandant of the Infantry School in Quetta.

Gen (retd) Bajwa belongs to the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has produced three army chiefs: Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Mirza Aslam Beg and Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.