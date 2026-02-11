PM announces compensation for Islamabad imambargah blast victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers fateha for the martyrs of suicide attack on Imambargah Khadija-ul-Kubra in Islamabad on February 11, 2026. — APP

PM Shehbaz visits Khadijah al-Kubra imambargah.

PM announces Rs10 million for Shaheed Oun Abbas.

Rs5 million announced for each martyr in imambargah blast.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced compensation for those martyred and injured in last week’s deadly suicide blast at an Islamabad imambargah.

At least 37 people were martyred and over 150 were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated himself inside Khadijah al-Kubra Imambargah during Friday prayers in the federal capital.

The prime minister announced a sum of Rs10 million for Shaheed Oun Abbas, who resisted the suicide attacker, and Rs5 million for each martyr. He also announced Rs3 million for each severely injured and Rs1 million for others with minor injuries.

During his visit to the imambargah, the premier said that there could be no compensation for the precious lives lost in the terrorist incident.

He expressed his deep grief and condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the Tarlai imambargah.

PM Shehbaz offered fateha and prayed for the high ranks of those who lost their lives in the incident and for the early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister also met with the members of the bereaved families and those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with the affectees of terrorist attack on Imambargah Khadija-ul-Kubra in Islamabad on February 11, 2026. — APP

Talking to the affected families at the imambargah, he said the entire nation was in a state of grief and saddened over the tragic incident which resulted in the martyrdom of elders, kids and young while scores of others were injured.

Terming it the "worst kind of barbaric act", the prime minister said the more they condemned it, the less it would be.

He said that all religious leaders and ulema had strongly condemned it with unity and praised them for foiling the nefarious designs of the enemies with solidarity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits the residence of Auon Abbas Shaheed and offers fateha on February 11, 2026. — AFPP

“Shaheed Oun Abbas, who resisted the suicide attacker and sacrificed his life, will be remembered in golden words,” said the premier.

He said that such sacrifices in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain.

The prime minister observed that the abhorrent attempt to sow seeds of disunity in the society had failed miserably.

He also commended the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and police force that had been fighting the menace of terrorism and sending terrorists to hell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces with unforgettable sacrifices.

He said the entire nation was indebted to their huge sacrifices and prayed for the elimination of terrorism from the country forever.

Later, the prime minister also visited the residence of Shaheed Oun Abbas to offer fateha and condolences.



