Pakistan expresses concerns over terror groups' presence in Afghanistan

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad speaking he United Nations Security Council meeting on February 12, 2026. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Envoy Ifikhar flags TTP, BLA, Daesh-K, Al Qaeda presence.

Terms resolution timely, appreciates US role in consensus.

UNSC renews Monitoring Team mandate for 12 more months.



NEW YORK: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, has reiterated the country's serious concerns over the continued presence of terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory, including TTP, BLA, and Majeed Brigade, Daesh-K and Al Qaeda.

Delivering an Explanation of Vote (EOV) after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the Monitoring Team overseeing the 1988 Taliban sanctions regime for another 12 months.

Pakistan voted in favour of the resolution, describing it as "timely and necessary," and appreciated the United States for its "constructive" role in forging consensus among council members.

In his statement, the ambassador reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against neighbouring countries and stressed the need to prevent external spoilers from exploiting the situation.

The envoy said the adoption of the resolution sends a clear message to the Taliban authorities that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country.

He added that the Security Council had also outlined expectations for all member states to prevent kidnappers, hostage-takers and terrorist groups from benefiting directly or indirectly from ransom payments or political concessions, while ensuring the safe release of hostages.

Calling on the Taliban to act decisively, Pakistan urged the Afghan authorities to prevent terrorist groups from operating with impunity and to take effective measures against terrorism.

Ambassador Iftikhar noted that the UNSC had spoken with a unanimous voice by highlighting these concerns and reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing sanctions when appropriate, taking into account ground realities in Afghanistan.

The envoy said that it is for the Taliban to decide whether Afghanistan chooses a path toward isolation or one leading to peace and prosperity as a responsible member of the international community.

He expressed hope that the Monitoring Team would continue to report actively in line with its mandate and support the work of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee.