Pakistan seeks to bolster 'brotherly' ties with Bangladesh after BNP's victory

(From left) President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tarique Rahman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. — X/Reuters/@PPPMediaCell

BNP’s Rahman leads party to victory in historic elections.

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz congratulate BNP.

Pakistan, Bangladesh ties strengthened after Hasina ouster.

Top Pakistani leaders have congratulated the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) on its historic victory in Dhaka and sought to strengthen historic brotherly ties.

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh became better following the Gen Z-led ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Both nations have also started sea trade and began expanding government-to-government commerce last year.

In his congratulatory message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “I extend my warmest felicitations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP to a resounding victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.”

He also congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the elections.

“I look forward to working closely with the new Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen our historic, brotherly multifaceted bilateral relations and advance our shared goals of peace, stability, and development in South Asia and beyond,” the PM added.

President Asif Ali Zardari, meanwhile, felicitated Rahman on BNP’s landslide victory and congratulated the people of Bangladesh on their successful, peaceful polls.

“Pakistan reaffirms strong support for democratic partnership and shared progress ahead,” he added.

The BNP won a decisive two-thirds majority on Friday in general elections, a result expected to bring stability after months of tumult following the ouster of former prime minister Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.

Latest counts in an election seen as the South Asian nation's first truly competitive in years gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats up for grabs, domestic TV channels said. The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies won 70 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or House of the Nation.

The BNP, which returns to power after 20 years, thanked the people soon after winning a majority in the overnight vote count and called for special prayers on Friday for the nation and its people.

"Despite winning ... by a large margin of votes, no celebratory procession or rally shall be organised," the party said in a statement calling for prayers nationwide.

A clear outcome had been seen as key for stability in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million after months of deadly anti-Hasina unrest disrupted everyday life and industries such as garments, in the export of which Bangladesh is No.2 globally.

BNP leader Tarique Rahman is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister. The son of the party's founder, former president Ziaur Rahman, he returned in December to the capital, Dhaka, from 18 years abroad.

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 85, held office as interim head after Hasina fled to neighbouring India in August 2024.