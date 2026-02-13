Ex-army chief Bajwa stable after treatment for heart block-related fall: sources

Former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR/File

Ex-army chief faints after suffering a heart block.

People urged to avoid rumours about former COAS.

Source says that Gen Bajwa is fully conscious now.

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa did not slip, but fainted after suffering a heart block caused by a problem in the heart’s electrical system, according to a family source.

The condition led to a sudden loss of consciousness, resulting in a fall and a head injury. He is currently receiving medical care.

Talking to The News, the source said that a lot of false information about the former army chief was being spread in the media and on social media. The source urged people to avoid rumours and respect Gen Bajwa’s medical privacy during this time.

“Gen Bajwa was feeling unwell on the evening of Monday, February 9, but he still went for his usual evening walk and exercise. Later that night, he felt nauseous and went to the washroom. After vomiting, he fainted and fell. Blood was seen coming from his ears. He was rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) within 15 minutes,” the source said.

“There were three hairline fractures in his skull, but fortunately, there were no blood clots in his brain that could have been fatal. He is receiving proper treatment. After further tests, doctors said he fainted due to a Third-Degree Atrioventricular (AV) Block,” the source said.

“There is some bleeding, but doctors say surgery is not needed at this stage. He is being kept sedated to support healing and recovery. Doctors plan to install a permanent pacemaker to treat his heart condition. For now, he is being treated with a temporary pacemaker,” the source informed. The source added that the positive news is that Gen Bajwa is fully conscious and recognises all members of his family.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), earlier, in a health update, said that the former military chief was currently receiving medical treatment at CMH. According to the military’s media wing, Gen Bajwa was admitted to the CMH after sustaining injuries from a fall at his residence.

General (retd) Bajwa served as army chief from 2016 to 2022 and retired on November 29, 2022.



Originally published in The News