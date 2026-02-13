PTI's disagreement with opposition leader Achakzai

Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai is participating in a protest in Pishin against alleged rigging in the general elections 2024 on February 22, 2024. —@MKAchakzaiPKMAP/X

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got upset with the recent statement of Leader of the Opposition Mehmood Khan Achakzai about the army on the floor of the House.

"For the same reason, Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan moved swiftly in the National Assembly to clarify his party's position on the military after Leader of the Opposition Mahmood Khan Achakzai reiterated his remarks regarding the army, prompting unease within the PTI ranks," sources within the party said.

The development unfolded during a recent session of the National Assembly when Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in his speech, referred to a past statement attributed to Achakzai in which he allegedly described the army as being "from four districts of Punjab." Calling the remark dangerous and inappropriate, the minister said such statements should not be made about a national institution.

Responding on the floor of the House, Achakzai said he stood by the position he had held since the 1990s. He neither denied nor withdrew the statement cited by the defence minister, instead asserting that he "stands by" his views.

According to PTI sources, Achakzai's remarks caused discomfort within the PTI, which had backed him for the slot of Leader of the Opposition. Immediately after Achakzai's speech, Barrister Gohar insisted on speaking and sought the speaker's permission to address the House — an unusual move on his part as he does not usually press for the floor.

In his address, Barrister Gohar reportedly focused on two key points. First, he stressed that there should be no politics on terrorism and that all political forces must present a unified narrative to send a clear message to terrorists and hostile elements. He referred to India and elements operating from Afghanistan in that context, underscoring the need for national cohesion.

Secondly, he clarified PTI's position regarding the armed forces. Without directly naming Achakzai, Barrister Gohar stated, “The army is ours, and the country is ours,” adding that the sacrifices of military martyrs are the lifeblood of the nation. He said PTI's stance on the armed forces is clear and unambiguous.

Sources within the PTI told The News that Barrister Gohar later discussed the matter with some party lawmakers and expressed the view that such remarks should not have been made by Achakzai. A senior party source said the PTI chairman emphasised that while differences of opinion may exist within the opposition alliance, the party's position on national institutions — particularly the military — must remain clear and aligned with national interest.

The episode reflects the challenges of maintaining message discipline within a diverse opposition alliance, particularly on sensitive issues. However, PTI's leadership appears to have acted promptly to ensure that Achakzai's remarks are not construed as representing the party's official position.

When Barrister Gohar was approached by The News for his comment on Achakzai's controversial statement, he said, "Our party position is clear and repeatedly explained and is also part of the National Assembly record."

Originally published in The News