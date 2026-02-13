 
Geo News

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Tremors felt in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Dadu, Naseerabad, and surrounding areas

By
Web Desk
|

February 13, 2026

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File
A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

Several districts of Sindh and Balochistan witnessed earthquake tremors on Thursday, the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Tremors were felt in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Dadu, Naseerabad, and surrounding areas.

In Khuzdar, tremors were recorded at 10:52am and again at 11:30am, with the second quake registering a magnitude of 5.6. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 86 kilometres northeast of Khuzdar, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Pakistan expresses concerns over terror groups' presence in Afghanistan
Pakistan expresses concerns over terror groups' presence in Afghanistan
Pakistan seeks to bolster 'brotherly' ties with Bangladesh after BNP's victory video
Pakistan seeks to bolster 'brotherly' ties with Bangladesh after BNP's victory
Achakzai announces sit-in outside parliament over Imran's health from today
Achakzai announces sit-in outside parliament over Imran's health from today
Sindh unveils schedule for matric, inter examinations
Sindh unveils schedule for matric, inter examinations
'Playing sympathy card': Govt, opposition see differently on Imran Khan's eye vision decline
'Playing sympathy card': Govt, opposition see differently on Imran Khan's eye vision decline
Pakistan, US discuss ways to boost counterterrorism cooperation
Pakistan, US discuss ways to boost counterterrorism cooperation
What facilities does Imran Khan have in Adiala jail?
What facilities does Imran Khan have in Adiala jail?
Ramadan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Feb 18 in Peshawar
Ramadan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Feb 18 in Peshawar