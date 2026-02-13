5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Balochistan

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

Several districts of Sindh and Balochistan witnessed earthquake tremors on Thursday, the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Tremors were felt in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Dadu, Naseerabad, and surrounding areas.

In Khuzdar, tremors were recorded at 10:52am and again at 11:30am, with the second quake registering a magnitude of 5.6. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 86 kilometres northeast of Khuzdar, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.