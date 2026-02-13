Islamabad Red Zone sealed as opposition stages sit-in outside parliament over Imran's health concerns

Opposition leaders arrive outside the Parliament House for a sit-in, over concerns regarding PTI founder Imran Khan's health in Adiala jail, in Islamabad, February 13, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@TTAP_OFFICIAL

Police shut Parliament Lodges gates, blocking PTI MNAs.

Achakzai vows peaceful sit-in outside parliament.

PTI chief says "barely managed" to reach building.



Islamabad's Red Zone was sealed on Friday, with police preventing lawmakers from approaching Parliament House amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) sit-in.

The PTI had announced a sit-in outside the building in the high-security zone, protesting the alleged negligence in the treatment of jailed former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan's eye ailment.

Police contingents have been deployed and barriers placed at Radio Pakistan Chowk to stop movement towards Shahrah-e-Dastoor and Parliament House.

The fresh protest comes following a report submitted by PTI counsel Salman Safdar before the Supreme Court regarding his visit to Adiala jail and meeting with the former premier.

The court had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), directing him to visit Adiala jail and submit a report on February 11, after the former premier informed that he had been left with only 15% vision in his right eye.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said he had "barely managed" to reach the building.

"Parliamentarians are being stopped; I somehow managed to reach parliament," he said, adding that the party's sit-in has begun.

Barrister Gohar warned that if the party was not allowed to hold its protest at the designated site, demonstrations would be staged across the country. "We want to steer matters in the right direction. If the situation slips from our hands, the government will not be able to control it," he warned.

The PTI chief further said that the party founder had authorised Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to lead the protest.

Speaking to the media, Achakzai said the sit-in would remain peaceful, urging that the PTI founder's personal physician and family should be allowed to meet him.

"Earlier, I was told that the PTI founder’s health was better. We want him to be treated by competent doctors available in the country," Achakzai said.

Meanwhile, police shut the gates of the Parliament Lodges as PTI parliamentarians attempted to leave to participate in the sit-in.

'Islamabad jail'

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed plans to shift the PTI founder to Islamabad jail once it is completed.

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, Naqvi said that the construction work for the prison facility will be completed in two months.

"The jail has all medical facilities. The PTI founder will be shifted to the Islamabad jail as he was convicted by the Islamabad High Court," the interior minister said.

The confirmation comes two months after authorities dismissed reports suggesting that the former premier might be shifted from Adiala jail.

On December 10 last year, jail authorities stated that the PTI founder remained at the facility and was being provided full security, medical care, and proper meals.

At the time, sources termed reports of his transfer "baseless", saying he was being treated in accordance with jail regulations and that no administrative decision had been taken regarding his relocation.