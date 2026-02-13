First day of Ramadan in Pakistan likely to fall on Feb 19

People praying during the holy month of Ramadan. — Reuters/File

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that the crescent for Ramadan 1447 Hijri is likely to be visible on February 18, making February 19 the expected first day of fasting.

The new moon will be born on February 17 at 5:01pm Pakistan Standard Time, with astronomical parameters indicating favourable visibility conditions the following evening, the Suparco stated.

It is estimated that at sunset on February 18, the moon's age will be approximately 25 hours and 48 minutes. In coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 59 minutes, enhancing the chances of naked-eye sighting.

This chart shows astronomical data regarding moon age at the time of sunset on February 18, 2026. — Suparco

The space agency stated that there are bright chances of sighting the crescent with the naked eye on the evening of February 18 on the basis of astronomical data.

However, the formal announcement regarding the start of the Islamic month will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC), which is authorised to decide on the basis of verified testimonies received from across the country, it concluded.

The central moon sighting committee will meet in Peshawar under the chair of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on February 18 (Wednesday) to sight the crescent marking the beginning of Ramadan, while zonal committees will convene simultaneously in the federal and provincial capitals.

The meetings of zonal moon sighting committees will also be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Quetta.

Meanwhile, sources within the Ministry of Science and Technology indicated a strong likelihood that Ramadan will begin simultaneously in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this year. According to the ministry, the new moon of Ramadan 1447AH is expected to be born on February 17.

However, the crescent is unlikely to be visible on February 17 in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Africa, Europe and other regions of the world.

Scientific projections suggest that the moon will be easily visible on February 18 in Pakistan and several other countries. The crescent is expected to be clearly sighted in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Makkah on that date.

If confirmed, the first day of Ramadan in Pakistan is likely to fall on February 19 (Thursday).