At least 13 killed as wrong-way bus triggers multi-vehicle crash on M9 near Karachi

An oil tanker lies overturned after the accident on the M-9 motorway as rescue personnel and law enforcement officials inspect the scene on February 13, 2025. — Reporter

Women and children were among those killed in tragic accident.

President Zardari orders care for injured in M9 accident.

Multiple injured shifted to nearby hospital after M9 accident.

KARACHI: At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after an oil tanker, a bus and several other vehicles collided near Kathore on the M9 Motorway, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the coach was travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time of the collision.

Rescue officials said that the deceased included women and children. Several passengers fell from a bridge due to the impact of the crash.

Officials said multiple people sustained injuries and were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho directed police to immediately reach the accident site and ordered that the area and its surroundings be secured to facilitate rescue and investigation efforts.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grief over the deadly traffic accident on the M9 Motorway that claimed at least 13 lives.

In a statement issued on Friday, the president offered prayers for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

He directed the Sindh government to ensure the provision of immediate and best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

Earlier this month, three people, including a woman and her minor daughter, died in an accident between passenger van and truck on M9 Motorway near Lunikot in Jamshoro district.

The 136-km M9 Motorway, which connects Karachi and Hyderabad, is in a state of deterioration. Bumps, cracks and uneven patches have raised serious concerns among commuters.