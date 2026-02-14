UNSC slams terror attack on Islamabad imambargah, calls it 'heinous and cowardly'

A general view shows the United Nations Security Council meeting on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, on March 14, 2022. — Reuters

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the suicide bombing that tore through an imambargah in Islamabad, calling it “heinous and cowardly,” and said it was deeply shocking that civilians were targeted in a place of worship.

The attack happened on February 6 at Imambargah Qasr-i-Khadijatul Kubra on the outskirts of the city, right in the middle of Friday prayers.

At least 38 people were martyred, and more than 150 were injured, according to officials, with many rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition.

In a statement, UNSC President James Kariuki said the council condemned the attack in the “strongest terms,” highlighting the senseless violence against worshippers and the need for accountability.

The top UN body voiced “its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and the people of Pakistan” and wished “a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured”.

Reaffirming its long-standing position, the UNSC said that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security”.

The statement further stated that UNSC members stressed the need to ensure accountability, underlining “the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice”.

They urged all states to cooperate actively with Pakistan “in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions”.

Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also strongly condemned the attack.

“The secretary general reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable,” his spokesperson said, emphasising that those responsible “must be identified and brought to justice”.