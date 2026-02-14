Death toll rises to 14 in M9 Motorway crash as victims succumb to injuries

An oil tanker lies overturned after the accident on the M-9 motorway as rescue personnel and law enforcement officials inspect the scene on February 13, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Women and children among deceased.

Some passengers fell from a bridge.

President Zardari offers condolences.

KARACHI: The death toll in a multi-vehicle crash near Kathore on the M9 Motorway rose to 14 as more victims succumbed to injuries, while five others were still under treatment.

Rescue officials said the deceased included women and children, and that several passengers fell from a bridge due to the impact of the crash.

Police said an oil tanker, a coach and several other vehicles collided near Kathore on Friday. They said that the coach was travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time.

Rescue sources said 11 bodies were initially shifted to the Edhi Sohrab Goth mortuary, as relatives of the deceased spoke to Geo News outside the facility.

Later, the death toll rose after three among the injured died during the course of treatment.

According to relatives, 12 of the deceased belonged to the same family and had come from Kotri to attend a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif Town.

They said the accident occurred on the way back from the wedding, adding that after completion of legal formalities the bodies will be sent to Kotri for burial.

Police officials said the oil tanker driver, identified as Rafiullah, was also killed in the incident. Rescue officials said an injured child who died during treatment was identified as three-year-old Imran.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Akhtar Odho directed police to reach the site immediately and ordered that the area and its surroundings be secured to facilitate rescue and investigation efforts.

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed grief over the incident and directed the Sindh government to ensure immediate and best possible medical treatment for the injured.

In a statement issued on Friday, the president offered prayers for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

He directed the Sindh government to ensure the provision of immediate and best possible medical treatment to the injured.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.

Earlier this month, three people, including a woman and her minor daughter, died in an accident between passenger van and truck on M9 Motorway near Lunikot in Jamshoro district.

The 136-km M9 Motorway, which connects Karachi and Hyderabad, is in a state of deterioration. Bumps, cracks and uneven patches have raised serious concerns among commuters.