Uncertainty surrounds Imran Khan's next move amid deal speculation

Imran has been denied meetings with family and lawyers.

PTI unsure what tone he’d adopt if allowed to speak again.

Past messages relayed through visitors triggered restrictions.

ISLAMABAD: Some relief for him by the apex court and Imran Khan’s recent silence has intensified speculation in political circles about whether a possible deal or relaxation in his legal and political restrictions could be under consideration.

However, no such speculation could be confirmed by this correspondent. Regarding his health issues, the government as well as other stakeholders, have no issues offering him the treatment as assured to the Supreme Court by the Attorney General.

Khan, who remains incarcerated amid multiple legal cases, has not issued public messages in recent months as he was denied meetings with family members, party leaders and lawyers.

Even within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), there appears to be uncertainty about how Khan might respond if granted renewed access to family members or permitted to communicate more freely.

A party leader speaking on condition of anonymity acknowledged that predicting Khan’s next move has never been easy. “He has always acted according to what he believes is principled,” one senior PTI figure said. “But no one can say with certainty what tone he would adopt if allowed to speak again.”

In the past, Khan has used meetings with lawyers and family members to relay political messages, which were then shared publicly through media interactions or posts on X (formerly Twitter). His statements, particularly those directed at senior military leadership, have often been sharp and uncompromising. The same became the prime reason for denying his family, leaders and even lawyers to meet him in Adiala Jail.

The possibility that he could once again issue strong criticism, through his sisters or party leaders, if family and party meetings are allowed, is a matter of concern in different quarters. At the same time, some PTI leaders privately express hope that the current phase may signal a more cautious approach.

Some observers even keenly see Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife, in recent meetings with certain relatives but one of those who helped facilitate these meetings told The News that these meetings were allowed under strict conditions. According to individuals familiar with the matter, those relatives are reportedly required to avoid political discussion during visits and to refrain from speaking to the media afterwards.

It is expected that similar conditions would apply to Khan if he is allowed family and party meetings but the question remains whether he would accept them.

For any understanding or major relaxation for Imran Khan, it is believed that stakeholders need to have trust in his words. But here is a serious issue of mistrust and the PTI founder chairman’s unpredictability.

The uncertainty surrounding Khan’s potential course of action has already resulted in the party’s organisational challenges, internal divisions, and pressures during the recent few years. Most of the party leaders are believed to favour de-escalation to preserve political space. But Imran Khan has been the major hurdle. Will he change now? No one in the party is sure.

