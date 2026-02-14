 
Geo News

Toshakhana-2 case: Imran Khan seeks suspension of sentence, bail on medical grounds

PTI founder afflicted with right-eye ailment, cannot be treated inside prison, reads application submitted in IHC

By
Awais Yousafzai
|

February 14, 2026

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the sentence awarded in the Toshakhana-2 case and his release on bail on medical and humanitarian grounds.

Filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Salman Akram Raja, the jailed PTI founder requested the court to suspend the sentence and grant bail.

In December last year, a special court sentenced Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years' imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving the under-priced purchase and eventual sale of luxury state gifts.

Moreover, a separate application has also been moved requesting an early hearing of a plea seeking suspension of the sentence in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case or the £190 million scam.

"…the petitioner [Imran] is afflicted with a serious ailment of his right eye," the miscellaneous application read and added, "the Petitioner has [an] exceptionally strong case for the suspension of the sentence on merits of the case as well as on medical grounds that recently surfaced during a hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The counsel maintained that the PTI founder's right eye has been severely damaged due to a blood clot, leaving him "with only 15% vision in his right eye".

“Medical complication is of such gravity and seriousness that the same cannot be treated inside the jail premises,” the application read.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Premier Shehbaz invites Bangladesh PM hopeful to Pakistan, vows stronger ties
Premier Shehbaz invites Bangladesh PM hopeful to Pakistan, vows stronger ties
Indonesia eyes leveraging PAF's training ecosystem to enhance defence capabilities
Indonesia eyes leveraging PAF's training ecosystem to enhance defence capabilities
At least 13 killed as wrong-way bus triggers multi-vehicle crash on M9 near Karachi video
At least 13 killed as wrong-way bus triggers multi-vehicle crash on M9 near Karachi
First day of Ramadan in Pakistan likely to fall on Feb 19
First day of Ramadan in Pakistan likely to fall on Feb 19
Islamabad Red Zone sealed as opposition stages sit-in outside parliament over Imran's health concerns video
Islamabad Red Zone sealed as opposition stages sit-in outside parliament over Imran's health concerns
Any lapse in Imran Khan's treatment will amount to criminal negligence: Sanaullah
Any lapse in Imran Khan's treatment will amount to criminal negligence: Sanaullah
Pakistani artist's hand-painted animation lights up Times Square
Pakistani artist's hand-painted animation lights up Times Square
5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Balochistan video
5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, Balochistan