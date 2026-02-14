Toshakhana-2 case: Imran Khan seeks suspension of sentence, bail on medical grounds

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of the sentence awarded in the Toshakhana-2 case and his release on bail on medical and humanitarian grounds.

Filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Salman Akram Raja, the jailed PTI founder requested the court to suspend the sentence and grant bail.

In December last year, a special court sentenced Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years' imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving the under-priced purchase and eventual sale of luxury state gifts.

Moreover, a separate application has also been moved requesting an early hearing of a plea seeking suspension of the sentence in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case or the £190 million scam.

"…the petitioner [Imran] is afflicted with a serious ailment of his right eye," the miscellaneous application read and added, "the Petitioner has [an] exceptionally strong case for the suspension of the sentence on merits of the case as well as on medical grounds that recently surfaced during a hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The counsel maintained that the PTI founder's right eye has been severely damaged due to a blood clot, leaving him "with only 15% vision in his right eye".

“Medical complication is of such gravity and seriousness that the same cannot be treated inside the jail premises,” the application read.

