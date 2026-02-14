 
Imran Khan was 'extremely happy' to speak to sons over the phone: Aleema

Aleema Khan says "immediate specialist care is essential" to prevent any permanent loss of Imran's vision

February 14, 2026

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan (centre) poses with his sons Sulaiman Khan (left) and Kasim Khan. — X/@PTIofficial
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was allowed to speak with his children on the Supreme Court's orders, his sister, Aleem Khan, confirmed on Saturday.

Her comments came shortly after jail authorities said that the former prime minister's conversation with his sons lasted for more than 30 minutes.

In a post on X, Aleema said that Imran was able to speak to his sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, over the phone for around 20 minutes.

"His sons shared that he was extremely happy to hear their voices after such a long time," she added.

The phone call comes after the Supreme Court's February 12 order, directing authorities to provide Imran with the facility to hold telephone conversations with his sons.

The top court acted after PTI lawyer Salman Safdar submitted a medical report, showing Imran had just 15% vision in his right eye.

"According to the Petitioner [Imran], he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered [including an injection], he has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye," stated a seven-page report submitted by Safdar regarding his visit to Adiala jail.

The court had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), directing him to meet the incarcerated former prime minister and submit a report on February 11.

Meanwhile, Aleema said that the PTI founder's family was awaiting his urgent medical treatment at Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital to restore his eyesight.

Alleging "intentional delay" in the treatment for Imran's eye ailment, she said that the family and party would not tolerate any further delay to prevent any permanent loss of vision.

Meanwhile, the sit-in staged by lawmakers from PTI and opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aiyeen Pakistan (TTAP) in Islamabad entered its second day.

The lawmakers are protesting the alleged negligence in the treatment of the former premier's eye ailment.

The protest demonstrations are being staged at the Parliament House, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, and the Parliament Lodges, with National Assembly Opposition leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senate Opposition Leader Allam Raja Nasir Abbas, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, and former CM Ali Amin Gandapur also among the protesting politicians, along with other opposition lawmakers.

