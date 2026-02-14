Amid opposition's sit-in, govt assures of Imran's eye treatment at 'specialised medical facility'

TTAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, TTAP leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and others stage a protest outside Parliament House in Islamabad on February 14, 2026. — X@TTAP_OFFICIAL/screengrab

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday assured that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ailing founder Imran Khan’s further checkup and treatment will be done at a "specialised medical facility by eye specialists".

Taking to his X handle, the information minister said that a detailed report thereof will also be submitted in the Supreme Court.

“Conjecture, speculations and efforts to turn this into political rhetoric and mileage for vested interests may please be avoided,” he added.

The development came as the sit-in staged by lawmakers fromTehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aiyeen Pakistan (TTAP) — an alliance of opposition parties — entered its second day today.

The opposition parties have staged a sit-in to demand that the jailed former premier be transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad after it emerged that Imran's right eye was left with only 15% vision “due to a delay in providing treatment”.

Imran, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces several cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, following his ouster from power through the opposition’s no-confidence motion in April 2022.

The protest demonstrations are being staged at the Parliament House, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House and the Parliament Lodges, with National Assembly Opposition leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senate Opposition Leader Allam Raja Nasir Abbas, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and former CM Ali Amin Gandapur also among the protesting politicians along with other opposition lawmakers.

In a video statement from the Parliament House, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said they had been informed that authorities had agreed to shift the ailing former prime minister to Shifa International Hospital.

“We were also told that one family member of the PTI founder will be allowed to meet him,” he added.

Raja said proper medical treatment is the PTI founder’s right and should not be delayed.

The PTI leader said a telephone call had been arranged between the PTI founder and his sons.

Separately, Aleema Khanum —Imran's sister — also confirmed that the PTI founder spoke to his sons for “approximately 20 minutes”.

Imran was extremely happy to hear the voice of his sons — Sulaiman and Kasim Khan — after such a long time, she said, quoting his sons.

Taking to her X handle, Aleema said: “We are now awaiting his urgent medical treatment at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad under the supervision of his personal doctors, where specialist doctors must make every possible effort to restore his eyesight.”

She said the “intentional delay” in providing him with timely treatment has already caused damage to his eyesight.

“We cannot and will not tolerate any further delay, and immediate specialist care is essential to prevent any permanent loss of vision,” Aleema added.

Imran diagnosed with CRVO

The latest tensions between the government and the PTI follow last month's confirmation of Imran undergoing a medical procedure for his eye at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The former premier was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Pims Executive Director Dr Rana Imran Sikandar later confirmed that a team of senior doctors assessed Imran’s condition before discharging him.

Sharing details of the treatment, Dr Sikandar said that Imran underwent a specialised medical procedure after doctors diagnosed a condition affecting the vision in his right eye.

Dr Sikandar said the procedure was performed in a sterile operating theatre under close monitoring and was completed successfully in about 20 minutes.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.