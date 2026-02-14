Police baton-charge, detain JI activists marching toward Sindh Assembly

Police officials use teargas to stop Jamaat-e-Islami workers marching towards Sindh Assembly on February 14, 2026. — Screengrab via Facebook/@Khijamaat

Sindh minister says JI protesters violated Section 144.

Police seize sound system, detain at least ten JI protesters.

Authorities warn no one allowed to take law into their hands.

KARACHI: Police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge on Saturday to disperse Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers as they attempted to march toward the Sindh Assembly to stage a sit-in over Karachi's civic issues and local body system.

The religio-political party had announced a protest outside the provincial legislature under its "Jeenay Do Karachi Ko" (Let Karachi Live) campaign, demanding urgent measures to address the city's crumbling roads, drainage issues and civic services.

Tensions escalated when protesters tried to move past the barricades, prompting police to fire teargas and use batons to push them back.

At least one JI worker was injured during the clash, while several police personnel were hurt after protesters allegedly pelted stones.

Police also confiscated the party's sound system mounted on a truck participating in the rally and detained at least 10 workers.

Despite the police action, several Jamaat-e-Islami workers managed to reach the premises of the Sindh Assembly, moving past barricades amid baton charges and teargas shelling.

The situation remained tense in the area, with a heavy police contingent deployed to prevent further escalation.

Speaking on the matter, Sindh Information Minister told Geo News that the police and the local administration were in contact with JI and had advised the party to conduct a peaceful protest while warning them not to enter the Red Zone.

He added that the JI workers violated Section 144 by entering the Red Zone and threw stones at police while attempting to enter the assembly, forcing authorities to respond with teargas and arrests.

Memon emphasised that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

JI Karachi chief Munim Zafar said the protest was being held to demand the basic rights of Karachiites, including water supply in the port city.

Rejecting Memon's claims, the JI leader said party workers were fired upon with teargas during the demonstration and added that violence, teargas shelling, or arrests of workers are completely unacceptable.

Earlier, a JI spokesperson told the media that the local administration placed barriers along routes leading to the Sindh Assembly, forcing protesters to stage a sit-in on a nearby road.

He added that JI leaders, including Muslim Parvez, Abdul Razzaq and Sindh Assembly member Muhammad Farooq, attempted to initiate talks with officials, but no representative from the administration was present at the venue.

Speaking to the media, MPA Farooq said party workers would continue their protest on the road.