Federal Shariat Court ex-CJ Agha Rafiq launches memoir 'In Pursuit of Justice'

Justice (retd) Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan, former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan. — Federal Shariat Court website/File

KARACHI: The autobiography of Justice (retd) Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan, former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, titled "In Pursuit of Justice", was launched at a ceremony on Saturday, attended by senior jurists.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at a private university, he called on judges to ensure speedy justice free from the influence or authority of any party appearing before them.

The former FCC chief justice said he penned his memoirs on the advice of friends, adding that he wrote what he witnessed in the judiciary during his tenure which dates back many decades.

In the memoir, Justice (retd) Khan said, he also recounted instances where he narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Recalling his petition in 2014 for his pension, the jurist said that he spent 20 years fighting the case.

He also noted the high salaries of the present judges, saying that at the time of his appointment in 1973, his salary was around Rs400.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput said the book reflected years of judicial experience.

Many judicial memoirs blur the line between fact and opinion, he said, adding that Justice (retd) Khan's work was different.

Speaking at the event, former Sindh governor Lt Gen (retd) Moin Uddin Haider said that a Sindhi translation of the book would be released in the coming days.

Commenting on delays in the justice system, he suggested military courts as a simple solution, noting that cases often remain undecided for years.