Murad Saeed resigns from Senate, urges PTI to step down from assemblies too

Saeed says lawmakers distorting political future, calls parliament “rubber stamp of unconstitutional forces"

February 15, 2026

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — PID/File
  • Elected senator from KP, Saeed had not taken oath while in hiding.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has resigned from his Senate seat, sending his resignation to Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the Imran Khan-founded party confirmed on Saturday.

In a post on PTI’s official X account, Saeed urged all party leaders and members to immediately resign from provincial assemblies, the Senate, and other legislative seats.

In the letter, also posted on the party's X handle, Saeed said, “This parliament, founded on illegitimacy, has become complicit in every attempt to turn the gravest insult to the people’s mandate into the nation’s destiny, where even after taking an oath on the constitution, its authority has been distorted.”

Saeed further said lawmakers demanding basic rights for the “elected and real prime minister” were themselves being confined for protesting, adding, “I hereby resign as a protest.”

It is pertinent to mention that Saeed was elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in July 2025, but could not take the oath as he remained in hiding.

