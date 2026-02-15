Field Marshal Munir discusses global, regional security with Marco Rubio in Germany

Field Marshal, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Syed Asim Munir shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 14, 2026. — ISPR

COAS meets with German officials on security, bilateral defence cooperation.

Field Marshal holds discussions with Brazilian, Lebanese military chiefs.

Moot focuses on promoting global peace via bilateral, multilateral dialogue.

Field Marshal, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, on Saturday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on regional and global security and counterterrorism cooperation on the sidelines of the 62nd Munich Security Conference.

During the engagement, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including evolving security dynamics and anti-terrorism measures, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief visited Germany from 12 to 14 February to attend meetings alongside the annual security forum.

During his stay, COAS & CDF also interacted with German authorities and military leaders from Brazil and Lebanon on contemporary security issues, bilateral defence cooperation and promoting global peace through dialogue.

As part of his engagement with German authorities, “COAS and CDF called on Mr Alexander Dobrindt, Federal Minister of the Interior, Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Günter Sautter, Foreign Policy & Security Policy Advisor to Federal Chancellor of Germany and General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, Federal Armed Forces."

"The meetings focused on contemporary security issues, bilateral defence cooperation and the need for promoting global peace and security through bilateral and multilateral dialogue,” the statement added.

“Besides, COAS & CDF held a productive engagement with Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff, Brazilian Armed Forces and discussed bilateral military cooperation."

General Rodolph Haykal, Commander of the Armed Forces, Lebanese Republic, also called on the COAS, the military's media wing said.

During the interaction, the global and regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed,” ISPR noted.