At least 11 killed, including driver and conductor, in Khairpur bus crash

Bodies shifted to Civil Hospital; injured under treatment.

Sindh IG orders SSP Khairpur to oversee rescue operations.

Authorities told to keep roads clear and ensure relief activities.

At least 11 people, including nine passengers, the driver, and the conductor, were killed when a passenger coach rammed into a trailer loaded with heavy concrete girders near Tando Masti on the National Highway, rescue sources said early on Sunday.

Ten others were injured in the crash. The bus was travelling from Punjab to Karachi at the time of the accident.

According to the Edhi Foundation, the bodies are being shifted to Khairpur Civil Hospital, while the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Following the incident, the Sindh Inspector General of Police directed the SSP Khairpur to immediately reach the accident site and supervise rescue operations.

He also ordered authorities to ensure relief activities in the surrounding areas and keep routes clear to facilitate the smooth transfer of the injured to hospitals.

Meanwhile, a tragic multi-vehicle road accident near Kathore on the M9 Motorway on Friday left at least 14 people dead and several others injured. The mishap occurred after an oil tanker, a bus, and many other vehicles collided.

Rescue officials confirmed that the deceased included women and children, and that the impact of the crash caused several passengers to fall from a bridge.

Police said the coach involved in the accident was travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged at Gadap police station on behalf of the state, covering culpable homicide, negligent and reckless driving, and other relevant sections.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred around 3:40pm when an oil tanker lost control and collided with a trailer and another vehicle. Following the initial collision, the bus and a vehicle coming from the wrong direction overturned.

The FIR further stated that the oil tanker driver died on the spot, while the driver and passengers of the other vehicles were also killed.