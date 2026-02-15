Al-Shifa Eye Hospital reserves 10 rooms for Imran Khan's treatment

An image released by PTI shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance via video-link before the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. — PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital in Rawalpindi has set aside 10 rooms for jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is being shifted from Adiala jail for ophthalmic treatment, with specialised arrangements and security measures in place for his care The News reported.

General Rehmat Khan, president of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, told The News late on Saturday evening that 10 rooms for juvenile patients, recently built in the Administration Block of the hospital, have been assigned for the purpose.

In a brief chat, he said the patient could be moved through a special channel to the operation theatre from his room.

The Department of Vitreo-retina has been sensitised about the patient and treatment that provides specialised care for retinal pathologies. Retinal diseases, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular diseases, complex retinal detachment, retinal vascular diseases and posterior segment trauma are treated in it.

The general said Prof Dr Nadeem Qureshi, who is chief consultant and head of the department (HOD), is viewed as the best in Asia for retina complications.

He is heading 10 specialist doctors of the Retina Diseases Department and has been designated to lead the board of doctors, which is examining the patient.

Rehmat said Brigadier Khalid Yazdani, chief of the Administrative Unit, has been instructed to place relevant arrangements, including security.

Meanwhile, sources said the PTI founder would be kept in the hospital for the period deemed necessary for his treatment and during that period the road leading to the Administration Block would be sealed and unauthorised entry into the dedicated area wouldn’t be permitted.

The hospital is at 15-minute drive from the Adiala jail. The hospital administration is waiting for formal instructions from the government in the matter, the sources added.