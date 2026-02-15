Imran Khan's medical examination underway at Adiala prison

PTI founder Imran Khan arrives to appear in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 24, 2023. — AFP

Team's report expected to be compiled soon: jail admin.

Sources say ambulance present inside Adiala prison.

Initial medical report sent to home dept: jail sources.



RAWALPINDI: A team of doctors is conducting an eye examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala prison facility, the jail superintendent said on Sunday.

A doctors' team has arrived with various medical instruments and medicines, he said, adding that the medical team's report is expected to be compiled soon.

Imran, who has said that he has lost 85% of his vision in his right eye due to a medical condition, has been granted access to the doctors on the Supreme Court’s orders.

His lawyer, Salman Safdar, visited Imran in jail this week and later submitted a report to the Chief Justice Yahya Afridi-led bench at the Supreme Court, detailing his concerns and requesting treatment for his client.

The sources, meanwhile, said that an ambulance is also inside the prison premises, which has eye check-up-related equipment.



An initial medical report regarding the PTI founder's treatment in jail has been sent to the Punjab Home Department, jail sources said.

According to sources, the report includes a complete chart detailing blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol and other vital signs. A separate report concerning the PTI founder's eye condition has also been forwarded from Rawalpindi.

Consultancy reports and details of the medical staff involved in his care have likewise been submitted. The document records when and by which doctors the PTI founder was examined, with all relevant particulars included.

Jail sources further stated that on-duty doctors conduct medical examinations and check vital signs three times a day, and that a daily record of medical assessments and vital signs is maintained regularly.

The Punjab Home Department had sought a comprehensive medical report from the authorities at Adiala jail.

CRVO diagnosis

The development comes two weeks after a report revealed that the PTI founder, who has been in jail since August 2023, was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Following the report, the PTI and members of his family expressed concern about Imran's health and demanded that he be shifted to a hospital for treatment.

While the federal government has stated that it is providing all necessary medical facilities to Imran, lawmakers from PTI and the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aiyeen Pakistan (TTAP) launched a sit-in at Parliament House on March 13, demanding that he be shifted to a hospital for proper treatment.

The protest, now in its third day, is being staged at Parliament House, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, and the Parliament Lodges.

Participants include National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, and former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.