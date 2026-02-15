Ramadan 2026: Islamabad makes registration mandatory for street Iftar arrangements

A large number of people break their fast at a free Iftar arrangement along the roadside at I-9 sector in Islamabad, March 19, 2025. — APP

Islamabad's district administration has made it mandatory to secure registration and official approval for all street Iftar arrangements as the country prepares to welcome Ramadan 2026.

The district administration cited security concerns in the federal capital as the reason for the decision, a spokesperson for the district administration told Geo News on Sunday.

All individuals interested in setting up street Iftar arrangements can submit their applications with complete details, the official added.

The spokesperson added that the administration will ensure site identification and provision of facilities, including security.

The spokesperson said that assistant commissioners will inspect proposed locations before issuing permits, confirming that 18 applications have already been received from across the federal capital.

The spokesperson vowed that no public Iftar arrangement would be allowed in any part of the federal capital without registration.

The announcement comes just days ahead of the holy month, which is expected to begin on February 19.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that the crescent for Ramadan 1447 Hijri is likely to be visible on February 18.

The new moon will be born on February 17 at 5:01pm Pakistan Standard Time, with astronomical parameters indicating favourable visibility conditions the following evening, the Suparco stated.

Sources within the Ministry of Science and Technology had indicated a strong likelihood that Ramadan will begin simultaneously in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this year.

While the new moon of Ramadan 1447AH is expected to be born on February 17, it is unlikely to be visible on February 17 in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Africa, Europe and other regions of the world.