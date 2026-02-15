Ryan Gosling 'breaks character' in hilarious 'SNL' promo with Mikey Day

Ryan Gosling builds hype for upcoming 'SNL' episode as he returns to host for fourth time

Ryan Gosling had fans in a laughing fit even before hosting his new Saturday Night Live episode as he recorded a teaser with SNL regular Mikey Day.

The 45-year-old Canadian star shared a video via the social media account of his upcoming movie, Project Hail Mary, in which he attempted to pull a prank on Day but the Barbie actor hilariously failed and broke character several times throughout.

During their skit, Gosling pretended to be calling his Beavis and Beaver sketch co-star to wish him Valentine’s Day, or Palentine’s Day as he called it, but he brought up the promotion of his movie at every chance he got.

At one point, even as Day guessed that he was being lured into a promotion for the movie, which comes out on March 20, the La La Land actor carried on.

“Is this a marketing thing, you called me and you’re showing me things your character would show an alien…I thought you were doing a bit,” Day said, to which despite bursting out laughing, Gosling responded that they were talking about the movie release.

Although the SNL star kept reasserting that he hadn’t watched the movie, Gosling tried to keep up his character.

Social media users flocked to the comments and expressed their excitement over the Blue Valentine actor returning to host the weekend comedy show as he has built a reputation for himself by breaking characters and making the sketches funnier as result.

“Have we ever had a host break before they even hosted?,” a fan wrote on X, while another added, “I love how he clearly breaks character,” and “Im so excited for this episode I cant wait,” chimed in a third.

When will Ryan Gosling return to host SNL?

Gosling will return to host SNL for the fourth time on March 7.