 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys steamy Valentine's day with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti first sparked romance rumours in August 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 15, 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys steamy Valentines day with Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys steamy Valentine's day with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a sweet Valentine’s evening date with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at Anajak Thai over weekend.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner kept the intimate night casual yet thrilling in grey jeans, a black hoodie and sneakers while getting into busy restaurant, leaving people stunned.

Ceretti, 27, stayed close to her beau, looking insanely stylish in blue jeans, white shirt, a fuzzy-trim jacket along with black-heeled boots.

The model’s long brunette hair was seen in soft waves over her shoulders, which made her look more beautiful.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in August 2023 when they both spotted getting ice cream in Santa Barbara.

Later in that year, the Titanic actor then visited Milan Fashion Week to root for his lover Ceretti on her ram walk.

An insider told Us Weekly that DiCaprio is “completely smitten” with the model and loves her confidence and sense of humour.

They, however, said that the age gap isn’t an issue at all, calling Ceretti “an old soul.”

Since then, the pair have been spotted enjoying yachts in the Mediterranean, attending wedding in Venice and even shopping together in New York.

Ceretti, moreover, previously said in Vogue France that being labeled “girlfriend of” can be annoying but doesn’t stop her from being with someone she cares about.

Apparently their Valentine’s night showed the couple keeping things private while enjoying time together away from all the spotlight.

What will happen when Kanye West team up with Travis Scott? Havoc revealed
What will happen when Kanye West team up with Travis Scott? Havoc revealed
Wiz Khalifa announces sudden death of father 8 years after sister's death
Wiz Khalifa announces sudden death of father 8 years after sister's death
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma give sweet glimpse into marriage on special day
Stellan Skarsgård reveals truth behind Robin Williams' constant humour
Stellan Skarsgård reveals truth behind Robin Williams' constant humour
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark first Valentine's Day with sweet posts
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis mark first Valentine's Day with sweet posts
Teyana Taylor recalls 'special' feeling after meeting Julia Roberts
Teyana Taylor recalls 'special' feeling after meeting Julia Roberts
Amy Schumer preaches self-love on first Valentine's Day after divorce
Amy Schumer preaches self-love on first Valentine's Day after divorce
‘Wuthering Heights' storms box office with huge $80m opening
‘Wuthering Heights' storms box office with huge $80m opening