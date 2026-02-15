Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys steamy Valentine's day with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a sweet Valentine’s evening date with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at Anajak Thai over weekend.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner kept the intimate night casual yet thrilling in grey jeans, a black hoodie and sneakers while getting into busy restaurant, leaving people stunned.

Ceretti, 27, stayed close to her beau, looking insanely stylish in blue jeans, white shirt, a fuzzy-trim jacket along with black-heeled boots.

The model’s long brunette hair was seen in soft waves over her shoulders, which made her look more beautiful.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in August 2023 when they both spotted getting ice cream in Santa Barbara.

Later in that year, the Titanic actor then visited Milan Fashion Week to root for his lover Ceretti on her ram walk.

An insider told Us Weekly that DiCaprio is “completely smitten” with the model and loves her confidence and sense of humour.

They, however, said that the age gap isn’t an issue at all, calling Ceretti “an old soul.”

Since then, the pair have been spotted enjoying yachts in the Mediterranean, attending wedding in Venice and even shopping together in New York.

Ceretti, moreover, previously said in Vogue France that being labeled “girlfriend of” can be annoying but doesn’t stop her from being with someone she cares about.

Apparently their Valentine’s night showed the couple keeping things private while enjoying time together away from all the spotlight.