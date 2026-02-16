Medical team 'fully satisfied' with Imran Khan's eye treatment, says law minister

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks at lawyers’ ceremony at Ferozewala, Punjab, February 16, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Monday that the medical team had expressed complete satisfaction with the ongoing treatment of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's eye.

Addressing a lawyers’ ceremony at Ferozewala, Tarar said Khan had undergone a repeat medical examination, adding that one of the former prime minister’s eyes has around 70% vision with corrective glasses, while the other eye has normal 6x6 vision.

Referring to concerns raised about specific visual measurements, the minister said there was no need to worry about the so-called “35/25” issue, adding that the medical team had already briefed opposition leaders and Imran Khan’s personal physicians.

Tarar’s remarks come amid heightened political tension after a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan by Imran Khan’s counsel and the court’s amicus curiae, Salman Safdar, confirmed that the former prime minister was diagnosed with a serious eye condition — central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is generally associated with older age and underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease. The report stated that Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, had complained of losing about 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Following the report, the PTI and members of Imran Khan’s family raised alarm over his health and demanded that he be shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Sources had earlier told Geo News that Imran Khan underwent an hour-long examination by a panel of five senior doctors, after which the pain in his right eye reduced significantly. The sources said further improvement is expected with ongoing treatment and that the medical report has already been forwarded to the relevant authorities.

The medical assessment was carried out to comply with a judicial deadline set by the Supreme Court, which required a complete report to be submitted by February 16.

Separately, sources said that a team of specialist doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Al-Shifa International Hospital conducted a detailed examination of the former prime minister, expressed satisfaction over his condition and noted significant improvement in his eyesight.

Meanwhile, jail authorities have forwarded his complete medical record — including charts of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and blood sugar — to the Punjab Home Department.

Political activity around the issue has also intensified. Sources said Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chief of the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), has summoned a meeting of MNAs and senators at the Parliament House at 1pm today to consult lawmakers on the future course of protest.

'Centre to intervene if Constitution violated'

Speaking at the same ceremony in Ferozewala, Law Minister Tarar congratulated Bar president Waris Ali Bhatti and the newly elected cabinet on what he described as a historic victory.

He acknowledged the financial difficulties faced by lawyers and said that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, several financial responsibilities had been devolved to provincial governments. He assured the bar that the federal government, in coordination with the Punjab government, would work to resolve funding issues.

Announcing financial support, Tarar said a special fund of Rs10 million had been approved for the Ferozewala Bar to help address lawyers’ problems.

Referring to road blockades, the law minister declared the closure of motorways and the Grand Trunk (GT) Road "illegal and unconstitutional".

He expressed hope that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would not block roads at the official level, warning that if the provincial administration acted in violation of the Constitution, the federal government would be compelled to take action.

"It is the responsibility of their [PTI] senior leaders, especially Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to ensure that KP government acts as per the Constitution," he added.

Citing Article 15 of the Constitution, Tarar said the freedom of movement of citizens cannot be restricted and that every Pakistani has the right to travel freely from one corner of the country to another.

He added that the official-level closure of major highways and motorways amounts to an unconstitutional act.