CDF Asim Munir expresses gratitude, lauds UAE for investment support to economy

UAe's security and stability integral part of Pakistan's own security, says Field Marshal

February 16, 2026

CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir pictured with UAE's National Security Adviser and Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan on February 16, 2026. — ISPR
  • CDF Munir, UAE's Sheikh Tahnoon discuss ways to boost cooperation.
  • UAE's security, stability integral part of Pakistan's security: CDF.
  • Field Marshal reaffirms resolve to continuing joint efforts, says ISPR.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday met with Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler and UAE's National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan where he appreciated and expressed gratitude for UAE's investments and continued support to economy and security over the decades.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of economic collaboration, investment and security, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Furthermore, added the military's media wing, they also exchanged views on regional developments and emphasised the importance of continued coordination to promote peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Munir noted that UAE's support reflects the deep-rooted historical relations between the two brotherly countries and commended the constructive role of the UAE leadership in advancing economic and social development in Pakistan.

The CDF further affirmed that the security and stability of the UAE are an integral part of Pakistan's own security, given the enduring historical relations and strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Field Marshal also reiterated Islamabad's firm commitment to continuing joint efforts to further strengthen this partnership in all fields, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly peoples and contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

