Leave for fathers on child birth declared mandatory

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) has ruled that fathers are entitled to paternity leave following the birth of a child, emphasising that childcare is not solely a woman’s responsibility.

The decision comes after a complaint by a bank officer, whose request for 30 days of paternity leave was denied.

Syed Basit Ali, an OG-1 working in Banking Services Corporation — a subsidiary of State Bank of Pakistan, filed a complaint against the governor, managing director, HRMD Head, and chief manager.

In his complaint, he noted that upon the birth of his son, he applied for thirty (30) days' paternity leave under Section 4 of the Maternity and Paternity Leave Act, 2023.

However, according to the report, his request was declined on the grounds that no such leave existed under the prevailing policy of SBP.

In the order, Fauzia Waqar — Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace — directed the central to grant the officer full salary along with 30 days of paternity leave.

The ombudsperson also imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million on the State Bank, of which Rs 400,000 shall be paid to the complainant, and the remaining Rs100,000 shall be deposited into the government exchequer within 30 days.

"Before concluding, it is directed that SBP BSC shall amend its leave policy with regard to maternity and paternity leave to bring it into full conformity with the provisions of the Maternity and Paternity Leave Act, 2023," it added.

The ruling clarified that denying paternity leave constitutes gender-based harassment and violates principles of equality. It also stated that refusal to grant paternity leave harms the joint responsibilities of parents and the best interests of the child.

The ombudsperson emphasised that both maternity and paternity leave are crucial for the well-being of the child and should be provided without discrimination. The ruling sets a precedent for ensuring fathers’ rights in the workplace and reinforcing shared parental responsibility.