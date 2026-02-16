 
Imran's medical exam shows 'improvement' in right eye vision

Medical report notes reduced swelling and better clinical indicators in PTI founder's right eye

February 16, 2026

PTI founder Imran Khan leaving Islamabad High court after attending his nearing, in Islamabad. — Online/File
The medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's eye examination has revealed a marked improvement in his vision, with specialists noting reduced swelling and better clinical indicators in the right eye.

The examination was conducted on February 15 by a medical board comprising Professor Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Professor Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Islamabad, read a report issued on Monday.

The report stated Imran's vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9.

With corrective glasses, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6, as per the report.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

