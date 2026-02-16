Imran's medical exam shows 'improvement' in right eye vision

PTI founder Imran Khan leaving Islamabad High court after attending his nearing, in Islamabad. — Online/File

The medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's eye examination has revealed a marked improvement in his vision, with specialists noting reduced swelling and better clinical indicators in the right eye.

The examination was conducted on February 15 by a medical board comprising Professor Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Professor Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Islamabad, read a report issued on Monday.

The report stated Imran's vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9.

With corrective glasses, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6, as per the report.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.