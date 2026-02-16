Pakistan working with European partners to combat illegal immigration: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses Pakistan-Austria Business Forum in Vienna on January 16, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

PM invites Austrian investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

Reaffirms resolve to boosting economic cooperation with Austria.

PM says govt working to equip youth with modern training.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan was working with European partners to curb illegal immigration.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the Pakistan-Austria Business Forum in Vienna, where he arrived on Sunday for a two-day visit.

PM Shehbaz expressed the resolve to combat illegal immigration in collaboration with partners like Austria, Germany and France.

Every year, dozens of Pakistanis lose their lives while seeking a better future, often falling victim to human smugglers and other criminals.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz underscored Pakistan’s commitment to boosting bilateral economic cooperation with Austria while highlighting the country’s vast potential in key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, mining, and human resource development.

The premier said that Pakistan was an agrarian country and more than 60% people lived in the rural areas, calling upon Austrian expertise to enhance value-addition in citrus and other produce for export markets.

He also invited Austrian investors to explore opportunities in mining, tourism and engineering sectors.

“Austria has world-class expertise in engineering, renewable energy, environmental technology and advanced manufacturing,” he added.

He invited Austrian companies to participate in Pakistan’s renewable energy projects, grid modernization and energy logging initiatives.

The PM extended a personal invitation to Austrian business leaders to visit Pakistan, promising to showcase investment opportunities and the country’s scenic treasures, from snow-capped mountains to vibrant cultural hubs.

The prime minister said both countries shared a longstanding friendship grounded in historical ties and decades of Austrian business engagement in Pakistan, particularly in areas such as cable car installations, minerals and renewable energy technology.

“Although the level of economic activity in recent years has declined for a variety of reasons, Austrian firms have made impactful contributions in Pakistan,” he said.

The premier noted that discussions with the Austrian Federal Chancellor had been very warm, fruitful and productive, where both leaders agreed to follow up the meetings to take discussions to their logical conclusion.

He said approximately 60% of the country’s 240 million population was young and ready to contribute to global technological and industrial value chains.

“We are working to equip our youth with modern training — laptops, AI skills, IT-led education, vocational and technical training are being rolled out at the federal and provincial levels,” he said, stressing Pakistan’s readiness to supply internationally certified skilled labor to European markets in response to demand.

The prime minister also announced Pakistan’s intention to host the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad at the end of April, with participation from Austrian companies expected to further solidify economic collaboration between the two nations.

Pakistan, Austria agree to cement bilateral ties in diverse fields

Separately, Pakistan and Austria have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship in diverse fields including economic cooperation, trade and investment, tourism, hospitality, education, IT, healthcare and human resource development and mobility.

This commitment was expressed at a meeting between PM Shehbaz and Federal Chancellor of Austria Stocker.

The two sides also agreed to work for the early finalisation of memoranda of understanding related to these areas.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments. The agreed on the central role of the United Nations in addressing the challenges of peace and security, peaceful settlement of disputes, sustainable development, climate action and protection and promotion of human rights.

They expressed their shared commitment to multilateralism, and appreciated mutual support for each other's candidatures, while working together with the international community for strengthening the UN system.

It was agreed to expand G2G, G2B and B2B engagements between the two countries through the effective utilisation of the existing platforms.

Earlier upon his arrival at the Federal Chancellery, the premier was received by Chancellor Stocker and welcomed by an impressive guard of honour ceremony. He also inscribed his comments in the guest book.

The two leaders held a restricted meeting, followed by delegation-level talks.