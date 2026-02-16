AGP Mansoor Awan vows to address grievances of Khushab

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan addresses an event in Khushab. — Geo News

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan has vowed to address the sense of deprivation among residents of Khushab in the Sargodha Division, saying resources would be directed towards the district despite economic problems.

Addressing a public gathering, the attorney general slammed the previous governments for neglecting the area, saying available resources in the past were not utilised for Khushab’s development.

“It is true that the country currently faces a shortage of resources, but when resources were available, they were not spent on Khushab,” he added.

Mansoor Usman said they would ensure the district receives its due share from limited national resources.

He vowed to improve the standards of schools in the area, stressing that Pakistan cannot progress without investing in youth and human development.