No deal, no leniency: Atta Tarar rules out PTI special treatment, calls reports mere speculation

Tarar says medical experts duly examined Khan, briefed PTI leaders.

Highlights PM’s Austria visit, noting trade, investment opportunities.

KP CM Afridi disputes federal claims, insisting PTI’s demands not met.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has flatly rejected all reports suggesting any deal or special concessions with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling such claims entirely unfounded and speculative.

Speaking to the media in London, Tarar said all the talk around offering any concessions to the Imran Khan-founded party was just rumours.

He also addressed reports about Khan’s health issues, asserting that his (PTI founder's) eye problem was sensationalised.

“We had a responsibility to provide proper healthcare, and that was done. His health is fine now; the issue that existed has been resolved,” Tarar said.

He added that medical experts had examined Khan and briefed party leaders about his condition, strongly emphasising that the PTI should refrain from politicising its founder's health issues.

Tarar, who had been on a two-day official visit to Austria with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation, arrived in the UK with other Pakistani officials late Monday night.

Replying to a question, Tarar said the prime minister hosted a forum in Austria with business top leaders from both countries’ companies attending.

“There are investment opportunities in textiles, mines and minerals. This visit has been successful and will open new doors for trade and investment,” he said.

According to Tarar, the visit is set to further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Austria.

He added that during an event in Vienna, PM Shehbaz delivered his speech in German, which was warmly received by both the Austrian Chancellor and the public, highlighting the positive impact of the official engagement.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi contradicted the federal statement, saying the government had not fulfilled the PTI founder’s demands.

Speaking outside the KP House in Islamabad, Afridi said the party’s demands had been misrepresented.

He rejected suggestions that the Imran Khan-founded party was seeking a medical report, insisting their core demand was straightforward: that the PTI founder be allowed to consult his personal physician and meet family members.

“Our demands did not include any report,” Afridi told reporters. “We asked that he be allowed access to his personal doctor, a family member, an eye specialist and treatment at the Shifa International Hospital.”

He said that none of these demands was accepted. “If the government is not allowing his personal doctor to see him, then what is it trying to hide?” he asked, arguing that the party's demands were neither unconstitutional nor unlawful.

Afridi maintained that it was the legal and constitutional right of the former prime minister to receive treatment from a physician of his choice.

Meanwhile, the PTI has said that its sit-in will continue as concerns persist over former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical condition, particularly regarding his eyesight, amid sustained political tensions that showed no sign of easing.

The protest, led by parliamentary figures from the PTI and members of the opposition alliance, the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), entered its fifth day on Tuesday.