Ahsan Iqbal arrives in Bangladesh to attend PM-elect Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Tarique Rahman, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, secured a sweeping mandate in last week’s general election — the first national vote since the 2024 uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s long-standing rule.

He belongs to one of the country’s most influential political families.

The Foreign Office on Sunday announced that Iqbal is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka on February 17 on behalf of Pakistan.

Iqbal is in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was unable to attend “due to a prior overseas engagement,” according to the FO.

“Pakistan’s participation in the ceremony reflects its support for Bangladesh’s democratic process and underscores its commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, while Pakistan is represented in Dhaka by Iqbal, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Vienna to commence a two-day official tour of Austria, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, highlighting efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the prime minister met Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, with talks centred on expanding trade, boosting investment and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

He also held separate meetings with the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the UN Industrial Development Organisation.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in peaceful nuclear energy, counter-narcotics and crime control, as well as sustainable industrial development and shared progress.

After completing his official visit to Austria, the premier arrived in the United Kingdom, where he was received at Luton Airport by Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Dr Muhammad Faisal, and the diplomatic staff.

The welcoming party also included the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)-UK President, Ahsan Dar, and Khurram Butt.

The PM was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi. He has since reached his residence in central London.

PM Shehbaz is scheduled to stay in London for two days before departing for the United States, where he will participate in a meeting of the President Donald Trump-initiated 'Board of Peace' for the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza.

He is also expected to spend a few additional days in London on his return from the US to Pakistan.