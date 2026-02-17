How will weather be during Ramadan 2026?

A view of cloudy weather during monsoon season in Karachi on August 17, 2022. — APP

With the month of Ramadan just around the corner, millions of Muslims in Pakistan, like those around the world, are preparing for the holy month marked by fasting and prayers.

However, one key factor that arguably affects those who are fasting the most is the weather, which plays a crucial role in hours-long fast during which consumption of any food, drink is prohibited.

In Pakistan, where the fast, as per Al Jazeera, will be around 12 to 13 hours — increasing time from the first to the last fast as days become longer — the weather becomes even more of a concern during the month of Ramadan.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that the crescent for Ramadan 1447 Hijri is likely to be visible on February 18, making February 19 the expected first day of fasting.

The formal announcement regarding the start of the Islamic month will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC), which is authorised to decide on the basis of verified testimonies received from across the country.

In regard to this and to much relief for those who will be fasting in the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaighum has said that the overall weather in the country is likely to be pleasant during Ramadan.

The weather, he added, will start getting warmer in most parts of the country from the second week of March.

Meanwhile, for Karachi, the Met Office today has forecast partly cloudy weather, thunderstorms and rain in the city for the next 24 hours.