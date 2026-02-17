Engineer Ali Mirza unhurt after attack at Jhelum academy

Cleric Muhammad Ali Mirza pictured during a lecture released on August 25, 2025. — Screeengrab via YouTube@EngineerMuhammadAliMirzaClips

Suspect is arrested on the spot, unarmed.

Police say suspect raises slogans before assault attempt.

Lawyer tells BBC suspect enters on photo pretext.

JHELUM: An attack late on Sunday night was reported on religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza at his academy in Jhelum, according to The News, citing Geo News.

Police officials said the incident took place after a lecture, while Mirza was participating in a photo session. He was not harmed, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The suspect, police said, is a young man who was unarmed and raised slogans before attempting to assault Mirza. He is reportedly a resident of Abbottabad and is said to have links with a proscribed organisation.

A case has been registered at the City Police Station, Jhelum.

According to the complainant, the suspect grabbed Mirza by the throat with both hands. He was overpowered at the scene and handed over to the police.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the attacker shouted slogans during the incident, including those associated with the religiopolitical party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The party has not yet issued any statement regarding the matter.

Mirza’s lawyer, Muhammad Tahir Ayyubi, told the BBC that the suspect had entered the room under the pretext of taking a photograph. He handed his mobile phone to a member of the administration present in the room and asked for a picture with Mirza.

“As soon as he approached Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, he suddenly attacked him and tried to strangle him with both hands after raising a slogan (Labaik. . . ),” the lawyer said.