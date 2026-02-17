Police identify shooter Robert Dorgan in Pawtucket Ice Rink attack that left three dead

Police have identified the shooter in the Pawtucket ice rink shooting that left three dead. Officials said the suspect, Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name of Roberta Esposito, has allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday afternoon, February 16, 2026, at around 2:30 p.m., a lone shooter opened fire on people in a local skating rink, Dennis M. Lynch Arena, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and killed three people while leaving three others in critical condition.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves stated the said authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities. She said that the shooting appears to be targeted, adding, “It may have been a family dispute.”

The unfortunate incident occurred during a high school hockey game between Coventry/Johnston and Blackstone Valley Co-op.

Witnesses described the horrific scenes and confusion after the tragic shooting as the spectators and players ran to seek shelter and flee towards the exit.

Melissa Dunn, the mother of one of the players, said, “It was supposed to be a special day for the team, and it's really sad.”

A sophomore goalkeeper from Coventry High School, Olin Lawrence, described the situation as complete chaos, saying, “We ran to the locker room and just tried to be safe. We pressed against the door and just tried to stay safe down there. It was very scary. We were very nervous. There were a lot of shots.”