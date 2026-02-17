Naqvi says Imran's eye examination in jail delayed due to Aleema's 'political tactics'

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addresses the press conference in Islamabad on February 17, 2026. — Geo News

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, was the reason behind a delay in the eye examination of the former prime minister.

Naqvi, during a press conference, detailed the meeting between doctors who examined the PTI founder in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, and Imran’s medical team, as well as PTI leaders, following which the latter expressed satisfaction with the medical progress.

“...his [Imran's] doctors said, ‘excellent! Had we done the treatment, we would have done the same. Political leaders said, ‘we are satisfied, and we will tell our people about this’,” the security czar mentioned.

Naqvi said that he asked the medical team if they wanted to do further testing, to which they responded that all possible tests had been conducted.

“But all I can tell you is that Aleema Khan sahiba told her party that if we accept this, the issue will die down. Due to her, the medical check-up could not be conducted for three days,” he said.

On the one hand, they say that they are very close, and on the other, they all-out politicised this issue, the federal minister added.

He said that Aleema told party members that accepting the medical findings would weaken their position, adding that her stance delayed the medical examination for three days. He maintained that the issue could have been resolved earlier if there had been a willingness from the outset.

The remarks come amid heightened political tension after a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court confirmed that the former prime minister was diagnosed with a serious eye condition — central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is generally associated with older age and underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease. The report stated that Imran, who has been in jail since August 2023, had complained of losing about 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Following the report, the PTI and members of Khan’s family raised an alarm over his health and demanded that he be shifted to a hospital for treatment.

It may be noted that the former ruling party, along with its allies in the opposition, is staging a sit-in outside parliament in Islamabad and at several other locations across the federal capital and the country, to protest Imran's medical condition.

The protest has been going on for five days, with PTI and its allies demanding leadership and personal physicians' access to Khan.

'Opposition spreading propaganda over Khan's health'

Naqvi said that propaganda had been spread regarding the eye condition of the PTI founder, adding that the matter was unnecessarily politicised and being exploited for political gain. He said that while some political figures expressed sympathy, the issue was simultaneously used for political purposes, and insisted the government did not wish to politicise the situation.

The security czar went on to say that contact with PTI leaders had been established even before Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai wrote to the prime minister. NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq facilitated communication between the government and the opposition, he added.

Naqvi further said that the authorities asked PTI to nominate a recognised eye specialist for examination, while the party requested that the PTI founder be shifted to hospital for one week — a request officials said was not feasible, though hospitalisation could be considered if doctors recommended it.

The minister said officials waited for PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan for an hour, but he later conveyed that he could not attend after consulting party leadership. He said Gohar was invited to visit alongside opposition leaders and bring his doctors, but replied that the doctor was in Lahore. Opposition leaders subsequently arrived at PIMS Hospital, where they met doctors for about one and a half hours and received briefings, including consultations conducted by phone.

Naqvi questioned whether the treatment being discussed was also extended to the thousands of other prisoners in custody, asking if they received similar facilities. He reiterated his view that journalists should be taken inside the jail to see the amenities available so the matter can be settled once and for all.

He said the food prepared for the PTI founder is part of official records and insisted that the medical report is clear on all aspects. Naqvi maintained that he would prefer to personally facilitate media access to demonstrate the facilities provided, stressing that the government does not want the situation to be politicised.

The interior minister said if political revenge were intended, the first step would be to make life difficult for a prisoner, but emphasised that authorities are operating strictly under the jail manual. He added that the PTI founder is receiving extensive facilities in prison.

He said that a court ruling has already directed authorities to improve the law and order situation and affirmed that the government will ensure implementation. He said that some individuals are more concerned about political gains than the PTI founder’s health.

'Attempt to disrupt Red Zone security being made'

Referring to security concerns, he said there was an attempt to create disruption in Islamabad’s Red Zone, adding that any issue can be resolved through dialogue and that the prime minister has repeatedly called for talks.

Commenting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naqvi said the situation in the province is visible to all, with incidents occurring frequently. He said the provincial government must focus more on improving conditions and stressed that no conflict can be resolved without political leadership being on board.

He urged PTI workers to reflect on who may be trying to derail the country, adding that the current situation might have been avoided if more prudent voices within the party had prevailed.

Naqvi further added that discussions related to an NRO are not his subject, reiterating that such matters do not fall within his purview.