Federal minister shares fresh health update on jailed Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said significant improvement has been reported in jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s eye condition.

In a post on X, the parliamentary affairs minister said that a first injection would be administered to Imran in the coming days, followed by a second after one month, adding that further improvement is expected after the course of treatment.

He said Imran’s treatment would continue under the supervision of leading doctors from the top hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said that Imran’s family was taken into confidence at every stage.

The government would not tolerate any negligence in Imran’s treatment, he said, adding that all prisoners were equal for them and their health was the state’s responsibility.

He urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to avoid politicising the matter and not to spread baseless speculation.

Imran, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

The PTI founder developed an eye ailment and underwent a “20-minute” procedure at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) last month.

Last week, his lawyer told the Supreme Court that Imran has lost 85% of the sight in his right eye.

"He has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye," Imran’s lawyer Salman Safdar said in his report, quoting the former prime minister.

A day earlier, the medical report of the PTI founder’s eye examination revealed a marked improvement in his vision, with specialists noting reduced swelling and better clinical indicators in the right eye.

The examination was conducted by a medical board comprising Professor Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Professor Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Islamabad, read a report issued on Monday.

The report stated Imran's vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9.

With corrective glasses, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6, as per the report.

The examination comes about two weeks after the former prime minister complained of losing 85% of vision in his right eye.