Ramadan 2026: Energy minister orders uninterrupted electricity supply during Sehr, Iftar

Students arranging Iftar of first Ramadan at Jamia Haqqania Cantt in Peshawar, KP, March 2, 2025. — INP

Discos directed to avoid unannounced load-shedding.

Control rooms to be set up at Discos nationwide.

Anti-theft measures to continue in high-loss areas.



Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari has directed all electricity distribution companies (Discos), including K-Electric, to ensure an uninterrupted supply during Sehr and Iftar in Ramadan.

The Power Division, in its standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on Tuesday, provided the directions for the Discos ahead of the upcoming holy month.

All Discos have been directed to promptly address electricity consumer complaints and avoid unannounced load-shedding.

The Power Division also directed the Disco chief executive officers to establish control rooms to monitor operations.

Areas with high electricity losses will continue to face anti-theft measures, while load management in these regions will be adjusted outside Sehr and Iftar hours.

The Power Division stated that the measure was aimed at preventing arrears and additional losses.

Discos have been directed to avoid load-shedding in high-loss zones during Sehr and Iftar, ensuring a continuous electricity supply for all consumers.

Ramadan is likely to commence on February 19 in Pakistan as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that astronomical parameters indicate a fair chance of sighting on the evening of February 18 (29th Shaban 1447 AH).

In an advisory issued to the Research and Reference Wing of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the PMD said the new moon of Ramadan 1447 AH will be born on February 17 at 5:01pm (PST), with chances of sighting the following evening.

Meanwhile, the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet in Peshawar tomorrow (Wednesday) to sight the Ramadan moon, as the PMD says there are chances of the crescent being spotted in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Peshawar.

The PMD has forecast clear skies in the plains of KP, including Peshawar. For the province's upper areas, it said the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy tomorrow.