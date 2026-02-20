'India won't qualify for T20 World Cup semis'

India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with teammates after the match against Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, February 18, 2026. — Reuters

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has said that he does not see India qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-final, as their batting remains a hurdle in their way to move forward in the tournament.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme “Harna Mana Hai”, Amir — who was part of the 2009 T20 World Cup winning team — made his prediction for the teams that would qualify to the semis from the Super Eights stage.

“South Africa and West Indies,” he said of those teams that will emerge victorious in the Super Eights stage.

“Take a look at all their matches, except for the Pakistan fixture; their [India] batting collapses,” the pacer said.

Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Men's 2025 Caribbean Premier League match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. — CPL T20

Amir, who plays in cricket leagues after quitting the national side, said that keeping in mind their batting collapse, the Indian side will now be under more pressure due to the Super Eights.

“I think that in the manner in which South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team that comes in their way,” he said.

He explained that the Windies have a good bowling line-up, mentioning Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, and Shamar Joseph. He added that their batters, Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell, were hard-hitters who could put pressure on any team.

“And why am I saying that South Africa would go to the semis? Well, their fast bowling: complete, spinners: complete, batting: in-form,” he added.

Meanwhile, other panellists suggested that India would definitely go on to the semis. Veteran Rashid Latif said he sees Pakistan vs India in the semis, while Ahmed Shehzad said that India and South Africa would advance to the semi-final.