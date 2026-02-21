A sneak peek at major iPhone, MacBook and iPad models Apple will launch at March event

Major iPhone, MacBook and iPad models Apple will launch at March event

In the same manner as Samsung, Apple is also inching closer to disclosing a plethora of entrants to its flagship product lineups during an event scheduled for March 4.

Although the invitation has not spilt the beans on what the iPhone maker has in store for us, speculators seem divided on the prospects, and with that in mind, below is a quick rundown of the top five products we expect to see at Apple's March event.

Lower-cost 12-inch MacBook

Notable on the list of Apple's future flagship iterations is the rumoured 12-inch MacBook, which the tech giant discontinued due to disappointing sales. Whatever, the new MacBook model is expected to start at $599, an enticing price tag that may make it accessible for a broader audience.

The budget-friendly MacBook has been tipped with an Apple A-series processor, most likely the A18 Pro, instead of the more powerful M-series chip. The integration of an A-series chipset could result in a lightweight design and improved battery life while maintaining decent performance for everyday tasks.

The new MacBook may come in various colour options, possibly the ones that will appease users who seek a combination of functionality and aesthetics.

M5 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Fret not if you happen to be a powerful user, because Apple appears to be well-considerate of your taste, too, by lining up M5 chips for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, set to debut at the Apple event.

The 14-inch Pro model, which has been widely received for its performance, may include M5 Pro and M5 Max variants for a significantly boost to performance. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air are the beneficiaries of this upgrade, gaining improved capabilities compared to other ultraportable laptops.

iPad with Apple Intelligence

The upcoming 12th-generation iPad also happens to be on the cards, rumoured with the A18 Pro chip to be able to utilise Apple Intelligence capabilities. This would allow the iPad to support advanced AI features to deliver an enhanced user experience, particularly in multitasking and creative applications.

M4 iPad Air

Since the iPad Air is also due for an upgrade, moving from the M3 chip up to the M4, both the 11-inch and 13-inch models could receive this performance boost.

iPhone 17e

Lastly, for iPhone consumers tight on a budget, the iPhone 17e is predicted to make it as a follow-up to the iPhone 16e, with the A19 chip under the hood. The iPhone 17e will reportedly start at $599, standing as quite a convenient and affordable entry point into the Apple ecosystem.

As Apple is treading carefully, getting closer to its much-wanted event, the promising innovations across multiple product lines are nothing but hyping up the frenzy for those waiting.