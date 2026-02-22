KP CTD foils terror plot, arrests alleged female suicide bomber from DI Khan

An undated image of KP police personnel. — Facebook@pakhtunkhwapolice/File

CTD's Swat teams raid Sheikh Yousuf camp in DI Khan.

Attacker admits being trained by foreign commander Shah Wali.

Says she recently had agreed to carry out a suicide attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terror plot, arresting an alleged female suicide attacker from Dera Ismail Khan.

CTD Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) teams raided the Sheikh Yousuf camp and arrested the female suicide bomber, who admitted being trained by the deceased foreign commander Shah Wali alias Tariq Kochi for a long time.

A commando bag, a pistol, cartridges, and two mobile phones were recovered from the woman's possession, which she was using to remain in contact with a banned organisation.

Furthermore, perfume was also found in the woman's bag to prevent the spread of the smell of gunpowder.

The alleged suicide bomber admitted that she had recently agreed to carry out a suicide attack and a suicide jacket, and the target for the attack was to be provided by a foreign terrorist commander, Asim.

The suspect has since been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

The CTD's raid comes a day after forces gunned down five terrorists belonging to the India-backed "Fitna al-Khwarij" during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP's Bannu district.

During the operation, Lt Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz embraced shahadat along with Sepoy Karamat Shah after their convoy was targeted by militants.

Pakistan, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, has witnessed an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Last month, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that law enforcement agencies carried out a total of 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the country in 2025.

Breaking it down regionally, he stated that KP witnessed 14,658 IBOs, Balochistan accounted for 58,778, and the remaining 1,739 operations took place across other parts of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Chaudhry reported that a total of 5,397 terrorist incidents occurred nationwide last year. KP accounted for the majority with 3,811 incidents, Balochistan recorded 1,557, and only 29 incidents were reported in the rest of the country.