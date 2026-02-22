 
How many Pakistanis are registered at Nadra?

Spokesperson Shabahat Ali says authority possesses 1.68bn fingerprints, 170m facial records and seven million retinal scans

Maryam Nawaz
February 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has submitted its annual report to the Ministry of Interior, revealing the total number of Pakistanis registered with the authority.

Expanding on the statistics in a video statement, Nadra spokesperson Shabahat Ali said that a total of 227 million citizens are registered with the authority, amounting to 97% of the total population.

Highlighting 31.9 million childbirth registrations in the union councils (UCs), the spokesperson gave a gender-wise bifurcation of the registered citizens, of which 48% are women and 52% are men.

Furthermore, the authority, he added, possesses a facial recognition record of 170 million citizens along with 1.68 billion fingerprints and seven million retinal scans.

Noting that the authority witnessed an 11% overall increase in registration, spokesperson Ali pointed out an 18% surge in childbirth registrations along with 8% increase in that of women.

With a total of 938 Nadra registration centres operational in the country, he said that 75 new registration centres were established in 2025 along with 138 new counters.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that the Pak ID mobile application has taken over 15% of Nadra's responsibility, with its downloads surpassing 12 million.

