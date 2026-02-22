Minister warned concessions for Imran's family would not satisfy them

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: During the recent facilitation process for Imran Khan's family and party over his health issues, the minister concerned was reportedly cautioned by a highly influential figure within the power structure, who warned that concessions would not satisfy them.

“Even if you give them everything, they will still not be satisfied,” the figure is quoted by a source as telling the minister.

The source said that the minister nonetheless proceeded, believing that transparency and cooperation would build trust and reduce political friction. But it did not happen.

The reaction from Khan's family was embarrassing not only for the federal minister but also for the PTI leaders who were involved in these behind-the-scenes efforts to facilitate the family of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan over his health condition.

The minister had been engaged in quiet negotiations with PTI leaders and family representatives to address concerns regarding Khan's medical care and access to trusted physicians. The initiative aimed to ease tensions and stop the health issue from escalating into a broader political confrontation.

However, shortly after the facilitation measures were implemented, Khan’s family publicly questioned the medical arrangements and continued to press their demands, triggering confusion and frustration within the government circles

Originally published in The News