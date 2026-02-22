Somalia negotiating to purchase 24 JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jet pictured at the Dubai airshow on November 20, 2025. — ISPR

MOGADISHU: Somalia is negotiating with Pakistan to purchase up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, signalling the nation's most ambitious attempt since 1991 to reestablish a sovereign air combat capability and secure control over its skies and expansive coastline, The News reported on Sunday, citing foreign media.

The discussions accelerated following a February 2026 visit to Islamabad by Somali Air Force Commander Mohamud Sheikh Ali, reflecting the urgent need to rebuild a fixed-wing combat force that collapsed with the disintegration of Somalia’s central government decades ago.

"Our airspace must be protected by Somali hands," a Somali defence ministry official said, portraying the acquisition not merely as a weapons procurement effort but as a statement of political sovereignty and institutional resurgence.

In a region where command of the skies directly translates into control over territory, trade routes and counterterrorism operations, airpower carries profound strategic weight.

Pakistan Defence Production Minister Raza Hayat Harraj highlighted the financial logic behind the potential deal. "While some Western options may be more technologically advanced, they cost more than three times as much as an approximately $30 million to $40 million JF-17," he said, framing the aircraft as a cost-effective solution for a nation balancing strategic ambition with limited defence resources.

An Islamabad-based analyst underscored the JF-17’s appeal as a complete operational package. "The JF-17’s appeal is less about headline performance than the overall package, which includes lower price, flexible weapons integration, training, spares and generally fewer Western political strings, the expert said, noting that countries seeking independence from restrictive arms agreements find the platform especially attractive.

Former Pakistan Air Force air commodore Adil Sultan reinforced the aircraft’s operational credibility, observing, "The PAF demonstrated superior performance against much more expensive Western and Russian systems, which has made these aircraft an attractive option for several air forces," citing the platform’s proven track record as a persuasive factor for sensitive defence markets.

Should the agreement materialise, the $900 million (approx Rs251 billion) deal would represent Somalia’s largest defence investment since the Cold War era, signalling a transformative expansion of its national defence capabilities along both its extensive coastline and inland territories.

Beyond military modernisation, the acquisition could reshape the security landscape of the Horn of Africa, reducing Somalia's reliance on foreign airpower — particularly from the United States and Turkey — while enabling full sovereign control of its airspace, including over Somaliland, a self-declared autonomous region recently recognised by Israel.