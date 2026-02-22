Talal Chaudhry visits Turkiye to boost interior ministry ties

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry pictured during his two-day visit to Ankara, Turkiye, February 21, 2026. — Minister of Interior

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said he had concluded a two-day official visit to Ankara, aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation between the interior ministries of Pakistan and Turkiye.

In a post on X, Chaudhry said he led a delegation comprising the interior secretary and heads of key Ministry of Interior departments and held a joint meeting with Turkiye’s deputy interior minister and senior officials to enhance collaboration.

He added that separate visits were held to Turkiye’s police, counterterrorism, immigration and narcotics departments for detailed discussions.

Chaudhry said that, on the occasion of Ramadan, he conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while reaffirming closer coordination between the two interior ministries for peace, security and effective outcomes.