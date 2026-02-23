Unidentified armed men gun down female doctor in Kohat

Screengrab taken from a video of Young Doctors Association President Dr Ubaid announcing the protest after Dr Mehwish's killing. — Reporter

In a gruesome incident, a female doctor was shot dead by unidentified armed men while returning home after completing her duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat, triggering protests by the Young Doctors Association and the closure of hospitals.

The incident took place on a double road outside a hospital in Kohat Development Authority (KDA), where unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire at her. As a result of the firing, Dr Mehwish died on the spot, while the attackers managed to flee after the incident.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the matter, and evidence is being collected. CCTV footage and eyewitness statements are being reviewed to identify and arrest the suspects, who remain unknown, they added.

In response to the killing, the Young Doctors Association announced the closure of the Liaquat Memorial Hospital and all other hospitals in Kohat until the arrest of the assailants.

The association also raised serious concerns over security, saying that even a female doctor could not remain safe.

Young Doctors Association President Dr Ubaid said the protest would continue until those involved in the incident are arrested, and a complete strike would be observed. He said that they would extend the strike all over the province. He called on the government and law enforcement agencies to arrest the killers without delay and ensure they are given due punishment.

Announcing the strike, Dr Ubaid said: “Doctors serve the public 24 hours in Ramadan and in every circumstance. Is this treatment for the doctors just?”

Following the announcement, patients have been facing severe difficulties, as medical services at the hospitals were suspended due to the strike. The closure has added to the hardship of those in need of urgent consultation and routine check-ups.